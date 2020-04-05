A man has died at a Wellington motel after battling flu-like symptoms.

Police confirmed they were called to a property in the suburb of Newtown about 8.30pm last night, after reports of a sudden death of a man in his 40s.

The cause of death had not been established, however it was not being treated as suspicious, a police spokeswoman said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman told the Herald they were called to the Newtown property last night, and that the man was in a "serious" condition on arrival.

She directed all further inquiries to police.

Police have referred the death to the coroner.

It is understood the man was aged in his 40s, had a high fever, and was suffering from recent coughing and breathing issues, Stuff reported.

A Ministry of Health spokesman declined to confirm whether the case was being treated as a potential coronavirus case, saying only that updates on Covid-19 would be provided at the 1pm press conference.

There are currently 1039 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and one confirmed death.

West Coast woman Anne Guenole died a week ago after being admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms. The 73-year-old tested positive for the virus shortly before her death.

