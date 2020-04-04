Raglan's straight-shooting sign warning flour-hunting visitors to "go home" has fallen victim to "bureaucracy" little more than a day after it was put at the entrance to the popular Waikato beach town.

The $600 sign didn't mince words for arriving out-of-towners.

"If it's not your home, go home ... and don't buy up all our flour!", the sign stated.

It went up on Friday, after Waikato Regional Councillor and Raglan resident Fred Lichtwark had a scone-making emergency.

His click-and-collect order for milk, bread, butter, flour, raisins and sparkling water arrived with just raisins and sparkling water despite no indication earlier in the week of shortages, queues or panic buying.

Lichtwark expressed his frustration to the Raglan Community Charitable Trust after he said the council rejected his request for a sign.