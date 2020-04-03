There are 71 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, as global cases move past the one million mark, while Health Minister David Clark has been scolded for taking a mountain-biking trip during the nationwide lockdown. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• There are 71 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The 71 cases are made up of 49 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases, which brings the total to 868 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began. One person is in an ICU. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed there is now capacity for 5400 tests a day, and also confirmed ambulance staff would not perform CPR on a confirmed Covid-19 case - because the virus spreads via the respiratory system.

New Zealanders have locked down in a bid to lock out Covid-19. A look back at the country's first week of national lockdown.

• Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Health Minister David Clark "got it wrong" when he drove more than 2km to a biking track. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon Clark should have followed the advice to avoid activities with a higher risk of injury. "We don't want the Minister of Health out mountain biking," Robertson added. He called on New Zealanders to "use their common sense" when it came to venturing outdoors.

Health Minister David Clark has been scolded for his mountain biking trip. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Perspective: with Heather du Plessis-Allan - The Health Minister should be fired.

• The Prime Minister has indicated the first signs of whether the nationwide lockdown is working will come on Monday. Matthew Hooton argues the importance of that indication, writing that if it looks like the lockdown needs to be extended, then extremely difficult ethical questions lie ahead — not just for the Prime Minister, but for all of us.

Around the world

• Global cases of coronavirus have passed the one million mark, and the total number of deaths is more than 50,000. However, the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher. It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infection curve, and there are warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy.

• On February 25, when much of Europe still believed it could avoid the coronavirus crisis, news broke that a 47-year-old man had tested positive in Germany. Little more than a month later, Germany is now testing about 500,000 of its citizens every week. Britain is lagging far behind, with only about 8000 people tested per day. How did Germany get it right, while the UK seemingly got it so wrong?

Business update

• Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is under no illusions about the upcoming challenges facing our banks - and the businesses that rely on them – noting that not all business can be saved. However, despite the enormity of the challenge facing New Zealand's economy, Orr told Liam Dann that he remains confident we will get through this crisis together.

• SkyCity is slashing about 200 jobs in New Zealand with immediate effect, as it attempts to reduce costs. The casino giant says the Covid 19 crisis has caused "an unprecedented impact on people, businesses and the global economy." The company gave a grim outlook on its business. "This is a storm we could, and would, weather if we were to reopen within a few months in a pre Covid-19 world. Unfortunately, the impact of Covid-19 is not limited to the short-term consequences of closure," it said.

In sport

• The Black Caps' winter tours of the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and the West Indies are in serious doubt – but it's not all bad news for New Zealand Cricket. The sporting organisation has survived the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, and as Dylan Cleaver writes, cricket is far better placed to ride out this Covid-19 crisis than rugby.

