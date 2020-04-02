VIRUS LATEST

* Health Minister flouts lockdown advice, drives car to mountainbike park

* Auckland primary school children caught up in cluster

* Wedding cluster: Precautions didn't make a 'jot of difference'

* 'Not acceptable': Group in lockdown bridge jump

* Latest developments and essential information

Any hopes that transmission of Covid 19 cases in New Zealand was under control were dashed yesterday when the largest increase in a single day was posted by the Ministry of Health – 89 confirmed and probable cases.

That takes the total to 797, with 92 of those deemed to have recovered.

As testing increases to near 5000 a day before long, confirmed cases are expected to increase as well for at least 10 days.

Advertisement

The Government is working on the specific triggers that might bring the country or parts of the country out the lockdown which started eight days ago.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No quarantine for 3600 people returning to NZ from overseas

• Covid-19 coronavirus: 89 new cases - highest daily rise yet

• Covid-19 Coronavirus: PM 'gutted' by Bauer Media closure; Unveils leave scheme for essential workers, launches Covid-19 WhatsApp group

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Government set to move on regions with low test results



"What we are looking at are signs that we have transmission back under control," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

"So we will be building and thinking around the number of cases we have, also the level of community transmission, what's happening with our clusters. It will be multiple factors.

"Alert level 4 was all about wresting back that control, making sure that we are back on track for ultimately stamping out Covid 19."

Global cases of Covid-19 are set to pass the one million mark, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infection curve, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in his Beehive office during a stint as Acting Prime Minister. Photo / Supplied

In New Zealand, alert level 4 means all but essential services are closed or its staff working from home.

Advertisement

People are urged to stay at home to break the chain of transmission of the highly contagious virus while health professionals test, identify and isolate confirmed cases.

Top officials including Director General of Health Ashely Bloomfield met yesterday to further discuss the triggers that could relax the lockdown.

Announcing the latest figures, Bloomfield said that of the 89, 76 were confirmed and 13 were probably.

The increases for the previous seven days, starting last Thursday were 78, followed by 85, 83, 63, 76, 58, 61 and then yesterday's 89.

Across the country 13 people were in hospital, including two in intensive care. There has still been only one death.

Asked if New Zealand was flattening the curve, Bloomfield said: "Not yet."

"It is on the up and we expect it to keep rising. You won't see any impact until another week at least of the measures that are currently in place."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson estimated the cost of the new leave scheme to be about $100 million. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson yesterday announced a plan to fund leave required by essential workers who were susceptible to Covid 19 at an estimated cost of $100 million for 12 weeks.

No essential worker should feel pressured into working if they were vulnerable, sick or otherwise unable to work, Ardern said.

The Government yesterday also announced the conditions under which foreign nationals could begin to leave New Zealand during the lockdown which is set to last at least another three weeks.

An estimated 10,000 British visitors and 12,000 German visitors are in lockdown around the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said they would have need to have a confirmed international flight, a commercially scheduled one or charter flight, and would a have a 24-hour window to travel domestically to that flight, by car or plane.

Their domestic travel would be deemed "essential travel".

The first group could be leaving as early as last night, Peters told Newstalk ZB last night. He said he had never ruled out the possibility of mercy flights for Kiwis stranded around the world.

But Ardern pointed out at her press conference that while there were thousands of visitors stranded here, New Zealanders were dotted around the globe.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts welcomes the move, saying the plight of those stranded was threatening to harm New Zealand's international reputation.

The Epidemic Response parliamentary committee met for the third day running yesterday and police monitoring the self-isolation regime was the issue of contention.

Mike Bush gave evidence to the Epidemic Response committee on his last day as Police Commissioner. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Commissioner Mike Bush admitted that police had been unable to check on every person who had promised to self-isolate but had now developed a technique to do so using cellphone location services – with the person's consent.

Bush revealed there were:

• 116 symptomatic people in quarantine

• 1573 in hotels under "managed" self-isolation under a 24/7 watch of police and other security

• 4068 who had been sent home to self-isolate but it's unclear what timeframe this relates to.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said to Bush: "I suppose I am putting it to you squarely Commissioner, one, that it is not good enough and two, that you've got your priorities wrong because given that most cases of Covid 19 have come in internationally, it would be much better to focus on that, than who is on the beach or what neighbourhood someone is in."



However, the most scathing criticism of the day was reserved for the Prime Minister who reacted to Bauer Media's decision to shut up shop in New Zealand, abandoning publications such as the Listener, the Woman's Weekly, North and South, Metro and Cuisine. She said she was gutted by the decision.

"They didn't enter a conversation about becoming an essential service. They didn't seek to continue to operate in lockdown ... and they didn't want to use the Government support to keep their doors open.

"So I just reject any suggestion that Covid 19 and our response to it has caused them to shut their printing press but I deeply regret that they have.

"In my view, they should have taken it up and they should have kept going."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

