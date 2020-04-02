Desperately low on cereals, soups, and petfood?

Nestle New Zealand has announced it will donate a minimum of $500,000 in products over the next two months to those who need it most as food-parcel requests from Kiwis to the Salvation Army soar.

Donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army around the country to assure those who cannot afford food or are in hardship will have access.

Items donated by Nestle include coffee, cereals, oats, noodles, soups, Milo, meal bases and pet food.

Salvation Assistant Territorial Secretary for Mission Gerry Walker,said the Army had to deliver more than 3000 food parcels over the past few weeks and demand will soon exceed its annual deliveries.

"We're expecting the demand to grow to more than 60,000 over the next two months, which is equivalent to what we would typically deliver in a year."

He says Nestle's donations will be vital to helping Kiwis through the lockdown period.

"The demand for food continues to rise at a rate never before seen. This donation will make a significant difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable people and communities."

With the Salvation Army struggling to keep up with requests, Nestle is hoping its donation will ease stress on Kiwis during a difficult lockdown period.

"We recognise the extremely challenging situation many New Zealanders are facing and the vital role that the Salvation Army plays for so many members of our communities," Nestlé New Zealand's Country Manager, Christian Abboud, said.

"Now more than ever is a time for New Zealanders to band together and help one another. As a long-standing partner of the Salvation Army, we aim to do what we can to make a positive difference and help Kiwis who need it the most during these difficult times."

