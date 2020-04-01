A cyclist is in critical condition after being hit and then dragged underneath a train near Chatham Street, Napier.

St John's ambulance, along with two rapid response vehicles were called to the scene, near the Waghorne St crossing, at 10.31am.

A spokeswoman said at 12.22pm they were still at the scene.

"The patient is in critical condition and we are still at the scene."

A police spokeswoman said police attended the incident at 10.30am on Thursday.

"Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured," she said.

"Police ask that motorists avoid the area, there will be diversions in place."

Fire and emergency spokesman Murray Dunbar said two fire trucks from Napier were called to the Ahuriri scene.

The cyclist was stuck under the train when they arrived, he said.

A witness said she raced to the scene after she heard the train's horn blasting "on and on".

"I'm a health professional and I could hear the horn going solid because everything's so quiet at the moment and I thought 'that can't be good'."

"I went down to see if I could help and they were under the train, it was awful."

