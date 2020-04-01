New Zealand police have shared a heartwarming post showing their appreciation towards essential workers who have to continue their job during the country's lockdown.

Yesterday, police shared a story about how essential workers came together to help a 81-year-old man who needed help getting food.

"Thank you to all our essential service workers working tirelessly to ensure our communities are kept safe," the post reads.

"Issac is 81-years-old and was observed by a member of the public struggling to walk to the supermarket. A quick interaction with Isaac revealed he was in need of some intervention.

"Community Constable Reuben Boniface was able to connect Issac with Age Concern Southland and with their assistance provide a care package of cooked meals and loaves of bread to help him through this time."

Police also shared a photo of Issac receiving food from Boniface.

Age Concern chief executive Stephanie Clare urged anyone over 70 to stay home instead of risking their health by going out.

She said if anyone was having trouble finding neighbours or loved ones to get groceries for them, they could call their local Age Concern office for help.

The post sparked many Kiwis to praise essential workers for their hard work.

"Thank you to all fellow essential workers for your hard work and dedication in these trying times and keeping our communities fed, watered and healthy," one person wrote.

Another added: "Wonderful intervention and support. Thank you to those who helped Isaac and to all essential workers."

While a third said: "Thank you to the NZ Police force for offering essential services and also for once acknowledging an essential service other than your own."