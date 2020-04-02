From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Lockdown at speed: Car fanatic's race-track around his home2 Apr, 2020 2:52pm 3 minutes to read
Coronavirus: Stranded foreigners to start leaving NZ on flights2 Apr, 2020 3:04pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
Visitors whose visa expired before April 1 not eligible for automatic extension.
- 3 minutes to read
COMMENT: This virus is no joke. It's real. The lockdown is real and the deaths are too.
- 3 minutes to read
Foreigners stranded in New Zealand will start leaving the country from tomorrow.