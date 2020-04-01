Dr Siouxsie Wiles Live Webcast Posted by Aotearoa Science Agency on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles is answering coronavirus questions live on video every weekday at 3:30pm.

The microbiologist, who recently found herself under the Herald's microscope, is today focusing on coronavirus tests. Watch the video and send through questions to NZcovid@gmail.com.

There were 61 new cases of Covid-19 announced today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand now at 708

The 61 new cases are made up of 47 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases,

Fourteen people are in hospital, with two of those in ICU in a stable condition.

There are 82 people who have recovered. No further deaths have occurred.

Anne Guenole died of the virus on Sunday morning. The 73-year-old was admitted to Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth on Wednesday with suspected influenza.

Her family told the Herald she barely travelled outside of her West Coast home.

She had only been in contact with one traveller they knew of, her son Peter who had returned from Australia five weeks ago. She had also attended a funeral in Greymouth with some attendees from the North Island about 10 days before she fell ill.

The country has been on lockdown since last Thursday, when the Covid-19 alert level was raised to four, severely restricting the movements of Kiwis and enforcing the closure of all non-essential businesses.

