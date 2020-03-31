A car has crashed into a Wellington home this morning, causing a gas leak.

Cordons were placed around Byron St in Miramar after the 8am crash, but have since been lifted.

Contractors were working to remove the vehicle from the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The gas authority was also on site, but the leak was not thought to be a threat to safety.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the situation.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.