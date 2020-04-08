A father is outraged that a convicted sex offender has more contact with his son than he does.

The night before the country went into lockdown, the man kissed his four-year-old son goodnight and went out for a run.

When he arrived home his son had been uplifted by police.

The man's partner was alarmed when police banged on the door and windows at 8pm on Tuesday, March 24, to execute a warrant to uplift the boy while he was asleep.

The man, who we cannot identify for legal reasons, hasn't heard from his son for 17 days because of a family court order.

The wellness consultant has been in an ongoing battle with his ex-wife over shared custody of their son since their marriage ended in 2016.

"My son was only two months old when my wife was having an affair with a man who was convicted of possessing child pornography of children from 2-7 years. I am furious a child sex offender gets to spend more time with my son than I do, it's beyond staggering."

The sex offender was sentenced to home detention and was not permitted to use the internet or have contact with children under 16 - but the rules lapsed in 2018.

While the boy was in his father's care, he developed a respiratory tract infection.

The father notified the Ministry of Health and the police, who recommended the boy stay in his care to avoid the risk of catching Covid-19.

The man and his partner, a GP, had already put in place a pandemic plan, shown to the boy's mother and the family court.

They are upset that the police uplifted the boy, even though they had notified the authorities and placed posters on the front door telling people to steer clear because of the boy's weak immune system.

"Our son was crying, kicking and screaming - he didn't want to leave. It was traumatic and devastating," said the man's partner.

The warrant stated the father was not allowed any more contact with his son until supervised visits could be arranged.

The father said five days later the boy told police he wanted to go back to "daddy's"- but there hasn't been any communication between the father and his son for 17 days.

"The police did a safety check on my son who wanted to come home to me but I've not heard a word since. I've now received a family court order saying I can't have any physical contact, Skype or make phone calls to my son. I know this will be damaging to his mental health as it appears I have disappeared and don't care about him anymore," the father said.

The father also informed the police that he believed the sex offender had breached self-isolation rules.

"A family member who is keeping tabs on him said his car was parked outside so he must've stayed the night there a few times."

The sex offender told the Herald he lived at home with his mother but had daily contact with his partner and the boy - who he described as a "beautiful and bright kid".

He couldn't confirm if the Family Court had approved him being in the same bubble as the boy and his mother.

"We are in a bubble, I see them every day. But I have been psychologically assessed and I am no longer a danger to children. I believe every child should have a relationship with their parents, unless they are toxic. I have empathy for the boy's father but I have no emotional sadness for him. He is toxic and manipulative," the man said.

Although the conditions surrounding children lapsed in 2018, the sex offender said he set boundaries for himself.

"I have lost all my rights - I won't allow myself to be caught out alone with my nieces and nephews who are under 10. I fear for my own safety and obviously for the children's safety. I would never harm a child, I leave the house when my partner's son is in the shower or bath", he said.

What both parties do agree is that custody should be equally shared and to put their conflicts aside.

During the lockdown, the Principal Family court Judge Jacquelyn Moran set down guidelines including the overriding consideration is for parents to make decisions that are in the best interests of their children.

In an affidavit, to the Family Court, the boy's maternal grandmother suggested both parents have 50/50 care of her grandson.

"As his grandmother, I want the ABSOLUTE best for him, for his future and upbringing. I believe both parents love him unconditionally and have the skills to parent and care for him in amazing ways," she wrote.

The father hopes to see his son soon but wants him to "believe in your heart that you are capable of achieving anything, so aim for the stars. I can't promise to be here for the rest of your life but I can promise to love you for the rest of mine. Love Dad."

