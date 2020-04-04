"We can get away with this, we really can. I really believe that people need to do what they're asked to do. There's still time. It [ICU capacity] will be under pressure but we will not be overwhelmed and the ghastly scenarios we've seen in other countries need not apply here." - Dr Andrew Stapleton

What shape are New Zealand's 20 district health boards heading into potentially the greatest strain on their resources with a Covid-19 outbreak? Each of the 20 boards has a unique age demographic and health care system. How many hospital beds do they have? How many intensive care beds? How many infections could they handle? How many people over 80 years - at which point Covid-19 death rate spikes - do they have? Tom Dillane and Chris Knox crunch the numbers.



The state of NZ's DHBs

As of February 25, the Ministry of Health reported just 173 total ICU beds nationally.

This was scraped up to a total of 233 including their high dependency care beds and cardiac care unit beds, with respirators.

Here's the breakdown per DHB:

However, this number is fluid, explains Dr Andrew Stapleton, chairman of the NZ College of Intensive Care Medicine and member of the Anzics Covid-19 working group.

"The 170 number came from the ministry ringing everyone one one day a few weeks ago and saying 'how many beds have you got today?'"Stapleton said.

"That number goes up and down depending on what day of the week - because we deliberately have more staffed ICU beds during the week.

"And then we stop doing that at the weekend when there aren't elective surgeries. There are times when there are nursing shortages.

"You've only got as many ICU beds as you've got nurses, so that number does vary from 170-odd to 220-odd - which is probably the more authentic number when we're fully staffed."

Healthcare workers assist a patient in a hospital in the Barcelona province, Spain. Photo / Anna Surinyach for AP

On March 20, an updated Ministry of Health stocktake found a maximum of 563 ICU beds in the country's hospitals.

This in theory, involves repurposing 231 further beds in occupation therapy wards and emergency departments.

Another 99 beds could also come from high dependency units and gastroenterology units.

The breakdown of which hospitals and DHBs have these potential extra beds will be released this week, Stapleton said.

The Herald has analysed the age demographics, Covid-19 infection rates based on age, and hospital bed numbers and ICU numbers of DHB regions.

We have used the same infection and hospitalisation rates as cited in the series of modelling reports the University of Otago has produced for the Ministry of Health over March.

The ICU bed requirements cited in this article are based on the University of Otago estimate that 4 per cent of those who display Covid-19 symptoms - will likely require an ICU bed.

We must stay under approximately 24,000 Covid-19 infections at any one time to make sure we do not max-out our 500-odd ICU beds.

It should be noted that the numbers are conservative, because they represent boards' ICU and bed capacity on a single day.

A Covid-19 patient admitted to ICU typically stays 15 days, meaning the system will get even more stressed if new cases continue at their current daily rate, and the lockdown does not flatten the curve.

Istituto Clinico Casalpalocco Covid 3 hospital Medical Director Antonio Marchesi gives a tour of ICU positions set up at the private clinic. March 18, 2020.(Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

Below are four scenarios on how Covid-19 infections could track within the New Zealand population.

It includes a best-case scenario, which the University of Otago study doesn't even entertain, but which the Government and some intensive care doctors are optimistic of.

The remaining three scenarios broadly summarise the University of Otago's March modelling of the strain New Zealand's health system and ICU capacity could face over the next year.



Scenario 1: We'll be fine and within current capacity.

No DHBs will reach their ICU threshold under this scenario: 0.025 per cent of the population is infected at once, equating to 1200 Covid-19 positive cases and 24 ICU beds.

The March 25 lockdown of New Zealand aimed to have every Kiwi currently infected with Covid-19 infect zero other people from then on.

They will infect those in their bubble, but those people will also infect no one else - theoretically stopping any further spread after they have recovered over a fortnight in isolation.

Without isolation restrictions, people infected with Covid-19 infect three other people on average.

As of today, New Zealand had 950 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases, which hospitals can handle within existing capacity.

New Zealand's College of Intensive Care Medicine chairman Dr Andrew Stapleton says if Kiwis comply with level 4 restrictions 1000-2000 infections are the "best case scenario".

"If in the next three weeks we have more than 3000-4000 patients we're going to struggle in ICU even with extension plans. But if those numbers come over time, flatten the curve, then we can cope," he said.

"Social media amplifies the horror of the worst-case scenario and it's very easy to forget the vast majority, 99.5 per cent of patients under the age of 70 will get better and be just fine and, even better, they'll be immune in the future from Covid."

But we won't know if the lockdown is working for a couple of weeks, Stapleton said.

"Every three to five days we're likely to double [cases] because of the community spread that we assume is already occurring," he said.

"In about nine to 12 days we will see what happens next and if everyone stays at home the virus can't spread.

"I think the best case scenario will be 1000 cases. If everyone complies with the lockdown maybe 2000 cases and then we should see it level off pretty sharply after that.

"That's been the experience of other countries who've imposed strict lockdowns.

"We can get away with this, we really can. I really believe that people need to do what they're asked to do. There's still time. It [ICU capacity] will be under pressure but we will not be overwhelmed and the ghastly scenarios we've seen in other countries need not apply here."

On March 27, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the number of people with the disease was expected to start to level off in roughly 10 days, or this week.





Scenario 2: We'll be at the limit of our capacity of 233 ICU beds.

30 per cent of the population gets infected. Peak day will be 7000 cases in week 47 after the virus was confirmed in NZ, , requiring 280 ICU beds.

Our health system as it is structured right now would be over capacity.

But if this were to come at the end of the year, as projected in the University of Otago study, we would likely have the 563 makeshift beds DHBs say they'd need.

New Zealand has 233 ICU beds and a 30 per cent infection rate would require roughly 280 ICU beds on the worst day.

But 80 to 90 per cent of those beds are in use on a normal day.

Although elective surgery is being delayed to provide for Covid-19 patients, at least half of New Zealand's existing 233 ICU beds will still be occupied by non Covid-19 patients.



"So that quickly shows you we don't have much additional capacity," Stapleton says.



Far fewer cars on the roads during the lockdown will also relieve ICU.

"The fact that people are staying at home also means they are not crashing their cars," Stapleton said.

"So things that are not happening will reduce pressure on ICU beds."

But all 20 DHBs have enough beds for Kiwis simply needing to be hospitalised for Covid-19.

But among most at risk for regional capacity would be West Coast and Wairarapa, which have no ICU beds.

Dunedin Public Hospital, Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, March 09, 2007. Credit:NZPA / Ross Setford

West Coast DHB general manager Philip Wheble said they have been setting up an isolation unit at Grey Base Hospital specifically for COVID-19 patients.

West Coast DHB can also transfer patients to Canterbury.

New Zealand's first death from Covid-19 happened in a West Coast DHB hospital.

Anne Guenole, 73, died a day after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been admitted to Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth on March 25 with suspected influenza.

Wairarapa DHB chief executive Dale Oliff said although the board does not have an ICU, it has beds in its High Dependency Unit and can stabilise patients for transfer elsewhere.

According to the Australia and New Zealand Intensive Care Society, including private ICUs in the data, New Zealand lags well behind world ICU standards, and the capacity has been falling.

Between 2011 and 2018, the number of ICU beds per 100,000 people declined from 5.98 to 5.14 in New Zealand, whereas in Australia they increased from 8.50 to 8.92.

In Europe the average is about 11.5, and Germany has close to 30.

Italy, where more than 11,000 have died from Covid-19, has 12.5 ICU beds per 100,000 people.



Scenario 3: Overload of current ICU capacity and exceeding NZ's projected max of 563 beds

A drastic restructure of the health system to cope, 53 per cent of NZ's population get infected over the course of Covid-19 spread. Peak day will be 22,000 Covid-19 cases in week 27 after the virus was confirmed in NZ, 860 ICU beds needed

Although this scenario would exceed New Zealand improvised maximum of 563 beds, by week 27, just after mid-year, the DHBs may have increased their capacity again.

Covid-19 patients would need 800-900 beds, not to mention beds for other ill or injured patients.

Patients would likely have to move around the country.

Every DHB would have exceeded their normal ICU capacity and would be using the improvised ICU beds.

Stapleton admitted there is concern about the varying ICU capacities of the DHBs but a plan to fly patients elsewhere is in place - drafted by his colleague Dr Alex Psirides.

The patient would wear a surgical mask, and the crew would wear personal protective equipment including a surgical mask, long-sleeved fluid-resistant disposable gown/overalls, disposable gloves and eye protection (goggles or face shield).

Stapleton said rescue helicopters typically transported ICU patients, and there was already a well established transport network for critical patients.

"If we're truly overrun transport won't be possible because there won't be anywhere to transport sick patients to and they will die," Stapleton said.

"But we can even it out and spread it round the country. By the time Wellington is overwhelmed, Wairarapa will be overwhelmed as well. They won't be able to receive care wherever they are to the usual high standard."

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust's medical director Dr Chris Denny said have six helicopters at Auckland and Whangarei.

"The number of trips we can complete each day will depend upon distance, requirement for personal protective equipment [PPE], the requirement for resuscitation of the patient prior to transport, weather and the need to decontaminate the transport platform of the aircraft upon return to base," Denny said.



Stapleton said transporting patients would be based on the same criteria it uses now between hospitals for intensive care patients.

"They'll be assessed and they will either be sent back home again, or admitted to hospital.

"Then they will be monitored in hospital and if they deteriorate further and that hospital can't cope, the call would go out to the tertiary hospital in the same normal way as it does for any patient with pneumonia, for example, who pitches up out of area at the moment."

Stapleton admitted that a particularly bad Covid-19 outbreak in one region of the country was a problem Anzics had mulled over.



"ICU's a precious resource at the best of times. But there will be capacity if people stay at home."

Keeping a patient in an ICU bed costs $2500-$3500 per day.

Auckland DHB has one of the youngest age demographics of any of New Zealand's 20 DHBs. 29 May 2019 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Jason Oxenham.

Scenario 4: All DHB's overwhelmed by a need for thousands of extra ICU beds.

No chance of coping. 72 per cent of NZ's population get infected. Peak day will be 50,000 cases in week 17 after the virus was confirmed in NZ, 2000 ICU beds needed.

If New Zealand were to reach even a 1 per cent Covid-19 infection rate across the population at one time, ICU bed demand would exceed capacity by at least 500 beds.

If we reached a 10 per cent infection rate at one time, we would be 10,000 ICU beds short.

The University of Otago study has a 72 per cent infection of New Zealand's population over the course of Covid-19's spread requiring 2000 ICU beds. The worst day will have 50,000 Kiwis infected at once.

No one at the Ministry of Health has indicated that this will be possible within the next six months.

With all 20 DHBs at capacity, drastic measures like those seen in Italy would have to be taken.

This week in Italy, more than 11,000 people had died from Covid-19 and more than 100,000 were infected.

In February, the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care published criteria their doctors should follow when deciding who should receive intensive care treatment.

The guidelines compare the moral choices Italian doctors may face to those encountered in wartime triage and the zone of "catastrophe medicine".

The virus has taken a heavy toll on Italian doctors and nurses. More than 6000 medical staff have been infected and nearly 50 doctors have died.

A dozen Italian doctors recently wrote a joint letter, saying health systems worldwide had to be switched from hospital-based care to home-based care in the battle against Covid-19.

"Paradoxically, at a time when most of Italy is shut up at home, hospitals are the only places where thousands of people find themselves brought together in close contact," Pierluigi Lopalco, a professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa, told La Repubblica newspaper.

A New Zealand-developed "1000minds" software tool is already used to guide clinicians dealing with a surge in cases in Italy, and will be rolled out across intensive-care units here this week.

The software arose from research at the University of Otago and is already used in New Zealand to decide the most needy patients for some elective procedures.

It works by presenting patient vignettes to clinicians, then works out a set of criteria weighted according to importance to create a score for real-life patients.

That score would then help doctors decide who should get a bed when there aren't enough to go around. It would only be used for Covid-19 patients.

Stapleton said extremes of age, extremes of weight, extremes of chronic disease are factored in.



"It is a diagnostic aid. It is absolutely not a computer making the decision between life and death.

"You have one bed and four patients - who are you going to give the bed to?

"The tool will aid that decision, it will not make that decision."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website


