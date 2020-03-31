By RNZ

Police have received almost 10,000 reports of suspected lockdown breaches.

A new website, which has been live since Sunday afternoon, serves as a place people can report businesses or individuals breaching lockdown protocol.

It was set up to divert traffic away from the 111 line after more than 2000 people called the police to report rule breakers last week.

As of midday today, the website had clocked up 9600 reports after initially crashing just hours after it was launched.

The authorities are clear that if it's an emergency you can still call 111, but if you're contacting the police to alert them to lockdown breaches you must visit their website or call the non-emergency number 105.

