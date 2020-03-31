KEY POINTS:

• Supermarkets to close on Good Friday, will open on Easter Sunday

• Fifty eight new coronavirus cases today - total now 647

• Nearly 10,000 reports of suspected lockdown breaches made

• Revealed: Covid-19 clusters double in NZ - here are the regions hit

• Three police officers in self-isolation after being spat on by person with symptoms of Covid-19

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today announced 48 new confirmed cases and 10 more probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The total number of cases currently sits at 647.

While the number of confirmed cases within 24 hours has dropped, down from 85 and 83 a couple of days previously, Bloomfield was quick to explain that this does not mean New Zealand should expect to see case numbers going down from now on.

Advertisement

The sudden drop of cases does not mean a breakthrough in NZ's handling of Covid-19. Photo / File

In fact, he expects the number of cases to continue to increase over the next few days.

"While this is a drop in the number in the last day or two, I have no sense this is a drop overall," he said during the press conference.

"Our full expectation is the number of cases will increase over the next seven to 10 days."

Bloomfield also said part of the reason for the drop was the fact that fewer tests were done on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced the broadening of the criteria for testing for Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Overseas travel and connection to a case are no longer essential criteria for getting tested.

Ardern says she wants more people tested for the virus.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Advertisement

‌