Family and support people are now the only visitors allowed into the Aspiring Lifestyle Retirement Village in Wanaka after a staff member tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Managing director Aaron Armstrong said the staff member was tested on March 26 when a close contact of their spouse received a positive test result on the same day.

The staff member left the village at lunchtime on Wednesday, March 25, in preparation for the national lockdown and has not returned since, he said.

Staff were advised of the positive test on Friday and any who might have been in close contact with the positive staff member were sent home that day to isolate themselves and were not returning to the village.

Residents were advised on Saturday, only one resident was deemed to be a close contact and they were isolated like everyone else in the village, Armstrong said.

"The only people entering the village are family and support people dropping off supplies at the front gate which is manned by security and caregivers deemed to be essential workers by the Government.

"We are in close communication with the Medical Officer of Health and are following all of their guidelines and recommendations [and] any resident or staff member that develops any respiratory symptoms will be tested," he said.

The village offers independent living in two and three-bedroom villas.

There are 13 staff and 177 residents.

