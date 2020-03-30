KEY POINTS:

• Another 76 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NZ today

• It brings the total to 589 since pandemic began

• Family of the only woman to die in NZ of Covid-19 say her death is a 'wake-up call'

• Two police staff test positive for coronavirus

• 4200 reports to police of people not complying with lockdown

• PM reveals plan for public to report high supermarket prices

• Kiwis allowed to buy heaters, whiteware and computers online during lockdown



Police will be making sure members of a prominent West Coast religious sect comply with the nationwide lockdown.

New Zealand's at Stage Four of its pandemic response plan – meaning self-isolation is mandatory.

But concerns are mounting Gloriavale residents – a 600-strong Christian community 67 kilometres east of Greymouth - aren't following proper isolation procedures.

Gloriavale leaders earlier told the NZ Herald they had been in lockdown since Friday the 20th of March.

But the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust says that's not the case.

Manager Liz Gregory said over the last two weeks she's been inundated with calls from former members, fearing for the safety of family still on the inside.

Then, she said a current resident sent her a photo, showing children leaving the school grounds for Friday lunch - and prams parked outside the Day Care children where children are reportedly being looked after.

Gloriavale leaders has previously said schools and daycares were closed on Thursday – in-line with the nationwide lockdown coming into effect.

Gregory said she's passed the images on to police.

"They aren't complying. I don't believe they will comply, or want to comply. Gloriavale will not want their individual families to be together.

"That could be dangerous for their regime."

Gregory said she's got more evidence too – but so far neither police nor any other Government agency has been in touch.

"I have details. I have names of people who've been in and out, circulating in the community. We have photographic evidence, I haven't been asked for it to be cited.

"I don't know if anyone's taking this seriously or not."

Gregory said if any authorities are looking into it – she hopes they know what they're dealing with.

"Gloriavale's not just a benign little company with a few businesses.

"This is an empire, a regime, a country-within-a-county… and we find the Government struggles to interface with them."

It shouldn't be assumed the community is safe either, just because it's very insular.

"We know five or six instances of people who've come and gone from there. Greymouth is their nearest town. They've been there, in and out, for the last two weeks.

"That's where the only death has been – and media reports today show that woman didn't know where she contracted the virus."

The community is full of good people, many of whom won't have full knowledge of just how dire the COVID-19 situation is in the outside world, Gregory said.

For those that are, she believes the leaders are using fear tactics to keep them in line.

She's refused to share the photo she sent to police publically – out of concern it could identify the individual who took it.

Gloriavale has been approached for comment.

A police spokesperson has said they are aware of the situation, and the reports.

They are working closely with partner agencies and the Gloriavale community, to ensure they are aware of and complying with Alert Level 4 requirements.

Timeline for Gloriavale's reactions [Goriavale Leavers' Support Trust - via numerous sources]:

• Tuesday 17th March – Govt announced restrictions to groups over 100 meeting. Gloriavale ignored this and continued and meeting and eating together with nearly 600 people.

• Friday 20th March – Leader Howard Temple rang Police to seek guidance. He told the community that the Police said they should be okay to continue as normal, but they would have to check with Healthline. Gloriavale put in place cleaning procedures for people who were coming back into the community (shower and wash clothes) and they started limiting people who were coming and going.

• Sunday March 22nd – Continued with their meeting of 600 people, including holy hugs and kissing session.

• Monday 23rd March – Alert 3 put in place advising all kiwis to self-isolate, close schools and close non-essential workplaces. Gloriavale continued as normal. They set aside one couple to do the grocery shopping and she will live isolated for the duration of the Alert.

• Tuesday 24th March – Schools and Daycares and workplaces remained open, people eating meals together.

• Wednesday 25th March – Schools and Daycares and workplaces remained open, people eating meals together. Gloriavale set up a roadblock to ensure no one gets in or out.

• Thursday 26th March – whole country moves to Level 4 lockdown – Children still in Schools and Daycares (although they have a sign up saying they are closed), meals to be eaten on your hostel floor. Work places continue as normal.

• Friday 27th March – Children still in schools and Day Cares until 12pm (usual end time for a Friday).

• Saturday 28th March – children still in daycare centres