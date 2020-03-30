By RNZ

The Auckland girls' school Marist College has 47 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19.

It is the biggest cluster of infection being tracked by health authorities.

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

The board chairman Stephen Dallow says the confirmed cases include teachers, students and adults within the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The entire school of about 750 students, as well as staff, is classed as close contacts and they have been asked to keep to strict isolation rules.

Seventy-six new cases of the virus were confirmed around New Zealand today, bringing the total to 589.

- RNZ
NeedToKnow3

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Related articles: