By RNZ

KEY POINTS:

• Another 76 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NZ today

• It brings the total to 589 since pandemic began

• Family of the only woman to die in NZ of Covid-19 say her death is a 'wake-up call'

• Two police staff test positive for coronavirus

• 4200 reports to police of people not complying with lockdown

• PM reveals plan for public to report high supermarket prices

• Kiwis allowed to buy heaters, whiteware and computers online during lockdown



The Auckland girls' school Marist College has 47 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19.

It is the biggest cluster of infection being tracked by health authorities.

The board chairman Stephen Dallow says the confirmed cases include teachers, students and adults within the community.

The entire school of about 750 students, as well as staff, is classed as close contacts and they have been asked to keep to strict isolation rules.

Seventy-six new cases of the virus were confirmed around New Zealand today, bringing the total to 589.

- RNZ





• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website