Matamata residents are "a little bit concerned" after news a cluster of coronavirus cases have been detected in the small Waikato town.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said he understood the group of nine cases among Matamata residents was linked to a "social event".

"Obviously it's a bit of a concern," he said.

"I think the feeling amongst the residents is that they're a little bit concerned, especially when the cases in a certain area are going up. I know a lot of them are ringing the Healthline."

He was aware of some of those people who had been referred on for testing.

"Hopefully they come back clear and then we can move on."

He asked everyone to "do their part" and stay at home to "ride this out".

"If we don't do it then the four-week period could extend. It wouldn't be ideal.

"We're all in this as a community together and we will all get through it as a community."

A spokeswoman for Redoubt Bar and Eatery Matamata said one of their staff members who had contracted the virus was "recovering well".

"Young and healthy seems to be the key," she said.

"We are just hoping for the absolute best result for our beautiful community. It's heartbreaking and scary on so many levels."

In an earlier post on Facebook, she said the virus was "insidious" and "awful".

"We have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 among our staff. We have been in daily contact with the district health board and have been reassured that everyone is doing what they should be now. Self-isolating and watching for symptoms," the post said.

"Our hearts go out to the other Matamata businesses who are in the same boat. You can't help but feel guilty even though we were operating according to all guidelines.

"We wanted to let you know as communication is key. We love our community and hope you are all keeping safe. Our family all well for now and thinking of you all."

The Horse and Jockey Inn also, "with heavy hearts", shut its doors a week ago.

"We are down but we are by no means out, and we very much look forward to coming back bigger and better," an online post said.

"We hope to reopen the doors as quickly as we've had to close them."

The Ministry of Health is now investigating seven clusters of the respiratory virus across the country.

These include Auckland's Marist College, which has 31 confirmed and five probable cases, and the World Hereford Conference, with 17 confirmed and two probably cases.

The clusters are:

• Marist College, Auckland - 31 confirmed cases, 5 probable

• World Hereford Conference, Queenstown - 17 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Private wedding, Wellington - 10 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Group travel to US, Wellington - 15 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Rest home, Hamilton- 11 confirmed cases

• Matamata - 9 confirmed cases

• Workplace, Christchurch - 8 confirmed cases, 1 probable

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website