Wellington Night Shelter guests have been given an upgrade, to help them keep safe and self-isolate effectively to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The shelter has been provided with 22 fridges, so people staying at the shelter can keep their food separate.

The communal set-up at the shelter meant the space was unsuitable for safe living, with spread of the coronavirus .

Local welfare manager Jenny Rains says her staff were calling round businesses on Thursday, looking to source the bar fridges to ensure self-contained units could be created.

She says the local Mitre 10 stores stepped up and helped them out.

"It just shows you the willingness of local businesses to support the local community - it's amazing.

"And we were worrying because through more formal channels it probably would have probably taken a week, or three days, four days - and time was of the essence."

Rains said about 20 people are currently staying at the shelter.

The shelter has also appealed for Wellingtonians to donate non-perishable food to the shelter.

