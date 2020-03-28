Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the nation at 1pm today with an update on New Zealand's lockdown response to coronavirus.

She is a late addition to the press conference, which will also feature Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Yesterday, officials confirmed 83 new, and probable, cases – which was two fewer than the day prior.

Civil Defence Emergency Management director Sarah Stuart-Black said the number of cases is still expected to rise.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Saturday's big Covid 19 stories

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Concerns Gloriavale are breaking lockdown rules

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Confusing stay-home message clarified - no, you can't go to the beach

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 83 new cases of Covid-19; total now 451

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected the numbers to continue rising until April 6.

"Don't be disheartened when you continue to see our numbers increase," she told The Nation yesterday.

"I expect that we will have a number of cases and those cases will grow steeply because of the lag period of Covid-19."

Despite the consistent "stay home, stay local" message from the Government, some continue to break the rules.

In a Covid-19 update this morning, officials again attempted to clarify the lockdown rules.

"You should stay at home as much as possible, except for going for a walk or picking up essentials," it says.

So far, more than 615,000 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed across 177 countries.

More than 28,700 people have died.

Advertisement

The United States has become the epicentre of the global pandemic, with more than 100,000 confirmed infections and nearly 1600 deaths.

President Donald Trump said he was considering a quarantine on New York as well as parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York is the hardest-hit state in the United States so far, with more than 52,000 confirmed cases and at least 728 deaths.

Meanwhile, Spain has suffered another staggering surge in coronavirus deaths overnight as it struggles to fight back against the disease.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website