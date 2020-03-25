Hawke's Bay has no new cases of Covid-19 today.

Two pensioners in their 70s from Hawke's Bay, one a female, the other male, were confirmed Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Both were on a flight from Barcelona via Dubai to Auckland, which arrived on 18 March, flight EK448, Auckland to Napier on 19 March – flight NZ5021.

Hawke's Bay's first case, a male in his 30s, was confirmed last Friday.

Today a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand after 50 more coronavirus cases were confirmed.

This takes the country's total number to 205.

Emergency powers were handed to authorities to enforce the nationwide lockdown from midnight tonight.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters that six people are in hospital in a stable condition, one in Rotorua, one in Waikato and three in Wellington. Three patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday.

There were 1400 tests processed yesterday, bringing the total number of tests so far to 9780.

He said the cases are being actively being followed up. The majority still had a direct link to overseas travel, or were linked to close contacts of confirmed cases.

"We do have some community transmission in New Zealand."

Four were confirmed and number of other cases were being treated a potentially community transmission. There were four community transmission cases, as well as two clusters of cases with Marist College and a conference in Queenstown.

Bloomfield expected the number of cases to continue rising for the next 10 days, and the numbers would drop if people stayed at home.