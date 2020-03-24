The Warehouse will close when the nationwide lockdown begins at 11.59pm on Wednesday, Government ministers have confirmed.

Bunnings, Placemakers and Mitre 10 can stay open to trade customers for essential purposes only, MBIE Deputy Chief Executive Paul Stocks said.

Liquor stores must close, unless they are within a Licensing Trust Area and with "one-in one-out" rule.

Dairies can continue to operate, but must observe strict physical distancing rules for customers

Food delivery services such as Uber Eats and Delivery Easy are a no-go, as they "pose a risk to human health". Only meals on wheels is exempt from this.

"Only the businesses absolutely essential to ensure the necessities of life, like supermarkets and pharmacies, can stay open," Stocks said.

"If in doubt, the business premises should be closed."

