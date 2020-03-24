Hutt City Council has agreed to review a rates rise up to 7.9 per cent in light of the impact of coronavirus.

Earlier this year mayor Campbell Barry announced a possible average rates rise of 7.9 per cent to tackle a budget deficit.

But in a meeting today councillors agreed the rise should now be reviewed, with a view to reduce the increase.

They also agreed to establish a $100,000 Community Resilience Fund, make an immediate donation of up to $1500 to local food banks and food based charities, and to speed up payments to suppliers.

They would also establish an emergency committee to ensure continuity of governance.

Yesterday Barry announced parking charges would also be suspended during the time New Zealand was at alert level 3 for the virus. That has now been extended for the duration of the lockdown.

The council will also suspend library charges and fines, and extend library loan periods.

Barry said the council was focused on taking urgent action to support the people of Lower Hutt through tough and challenging times.

"We know Covid-19 is having a significant social and economic impact across our community," he said.

"Our people and businesses are under pressure, and there is a great deal of uncertainty about the period ahead. This is why we are doing all we can to support our community through these challenging times.

"As part of this, council is reviewing our current income and expenditure, the upcoming budget to identify further areas of savings, and working to reduce the proposed rates increase. These are unprecedented times, and we simply cannot continue with business as usual."

Reviewing the budget and rates increase would take some time, but would make a significant difference for the community, he said.

"In the meantime we are taking a range of actions to provide some immediate relief."

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller said council was rapidly responding to the situation, and taking action to support the community.

"As part of our response, I'll be taking a 10 per cent pay cut immediately," she said.

"Council is also working with local businesses, encouraging uptake of our digital services, and we're boosting resourcing of our contact centre to support the community during the lockdown period.

"Already we have seen over 230 local businesses register for support, and we are seeing them share resources and expertise."