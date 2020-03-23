United Kingdom authorities are establishing a register for Brits stranded in New Zealand due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many of whom gathered outside their nation's consulate in Auckland this morning.

The British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke said a register will be live from Tuesday for all UK nationals in Aotearoa.

"That way we will know who is in need of assistance, and will be able to communicate with you directly," she said in a tweet.

"We recognise how stressful this is. We still don't have all the answers you need. But we are working on it and will be able to update you through this system."

1. To all 🇬🇧 nationals in NZ: we are setting up a way for you to register your details with @UKinNZ directly. That way we will know who is in need of assistance, and will be able to communicate with you directly. It will be live in the next few hours. — Laura Clarke (@LauraClarkeUK) March 23, 2020

Photos taken by New Zealand Herald photographer Michael Craig today show dozens of people waiting outside the British Consulate on the corner of Wyndham St and Queen St in Auckland today.

Police were also present in the crowd.

Dozens of UK national and some police wait outside the British Consulate in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Clarke earlier said: "I know there is real anxiety amongst UK nationals in NZ right now. It's hard to get flights, transit routes are closing, and NZ is moving to Level 4 COVID response on Wednesday. It is a very stressful situation."

The UK's Foreign Office has also said it is reconfiguring and reprioritising to make it has the maximum resource possible to help British nationals abroad.

We are reconfiguring and reprioritising to make sure the Foreign Office has got the maximum resource possible to help British people @DominicRaab updates the Foreign Affairs Committee on work to support British nationals abroad pic.twitter.com/7ie1AqKklY — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 20, 2020

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that the country is now at level 3 on the Covid-19 alert system with level 4 - the highest alert - to follow at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Schools, childcare centres and universities will be closed, while all non-essential businesses or services must also shut by the deadline. Kiwis should stay at home unless visiting an essential service. Ardern said the strict measures will save tens of thousands of Kiwi lives.

New Zealand's borders are already in lockdown with only Kiwi citizens and permanent residents allowed to enter the country.

New Zealanders' partners, legal guardians or any dependent children travelling with them on the same flight may also return.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website