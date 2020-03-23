The alcohol industry is calling for calm as bottle stores targeted by panic buying recorded an 1800 per cent spike in business yesterday ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown.

And there are warnings that liquor stores could be targeted by looters as access to spirits effectively dries up after midnight tomorrow.

The New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) said the nation's bottle are being "subjected to massive panic buying" following yesterday's unprecedented announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"We understand that consumers want to ensure they have stocks in hand for the four week isolation period, but a rush on product is not going to help anyone," said NZABC executive director Bridget MacDonald.

Advertisement

‌

The council was now in talks with the Government about whether bottle stores could stay open during the enforced self-isolation period and over the status of online sales and home delivery.

"Government is aware that spirits and spirit-based beverages are not available in supermarkets, so we are hopeful that we will have a viable way of selling these products in lockdown. Our preference of course is for bottle stores to remain open," MacDonald said.

One bottle store chain reported an 1800 per cent spike in sales yesterday and liquor stores around the country were bracing for another rush today, she said.

Supermarkets have also seen sustained panic buying, with thousands of shoppers flooding stores to grab emergency food supplies, despite pleas from the Government to "shop normally" and promises the country will not run out food.

A strong police has been visible at some supermarkets today and shoppers face long queues.

MacDonald said shutting bottle stores would put even more pressure on supermarkets.

The move would also make the liquor stores themselves targets for theft as spirits became a sought after black market item, adversely impacting the New Zealand distilling industry.

"We are also mindful that our own homegrown spirits industry of about 100 distilleries need a way to continue to get their product to the consumer. If we can't agree on how to do this then it is likely that many will go out of business."

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website