The Government has announced a six-month mortgage holiday for those whose incomes have been affected by Covid-19.

The Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are giving an update on Covid-19 as te country prepares to go into lockdown at 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Government, retail banks and the Reserve Bank announced a major financial support package for home owners and businesses affected by the economic impacts of Covid-19.



The package will include a six-month principal and interest payment holiday for mortgage holders and SME customers whose incomes have been affected by the economic disruption from COVID-19.



The Government and the banks will implement a $6.25 billion Business Finance Guarantee Scheme for small and medium-sized businesses, to protect jobs and support the economy through this unprecedented time.



"We are acting quickly to get these schemes in place to cushion the impact on New Zealanders and businesses from this global pandemic," said Robertson said.



"These actions between the Government, banks and the Reserve Bank show how we are all uniting against COVID-19. We will get through this if we all continue to work together.



"A six-month mortgage holiday for people whose incomes have been affected by COVID-19 will mean people won't lose their homes as a result of the economic disruption caused by this virus."

Jacinda Ardern said it was positive news that 12 people with coronavirus have fully recovered.

Advertisement

"I obviously expect that number to continue to increase."

She said she expected most people to recover the virus.

Six people are in hospital with Covid-19 but none require ICU care.

The underlying principal for alert level 4 is to reduce contact to people to the "bare minimum" so the simplest thing Kiwis can do is stay home.

"That's how we will save lives."

She said we needed to pay gratitude to those working in essential businesses, "the necessities of life", and we can show that by staying home now.

"You are literally putting those at risk who have to be there, like our hospital workers."

You will be able to leave your house for a walk, but don't congregate, the prime Minister said.

Advertisement

If you live alone, you can have contact with someone outside of your home but limit to that.

When you do "essential errands", keep your distance from those working.

"This is life that won't be normal."

The Covid committee is working to provide more updates on what are essential services and the starting point is closing as many businesses as possible. If they find others need to be open, they will do that.

"We will be ready to be responsive... We have never shut down our country before."

If you are not providing a necessity of life, you should close, the PM said.

Ardern said there had been a range of decisions made for people on temporary and student visas.

"This event is unprecedented in New Zealand - we have never shut down our country in 48 hours before."

For anyone who is stuck around the country, they will be able to get home and arrangements can be made.

Ardern said she simply wasn't willing to wait for answers to logistical questions before shutting the country down.

There are now 155 confirmed or probable cases in New Zealand, 12 of whom have recovered. Six are in hospital but have not needed ICU treatment.

Every day since March 16 has seen the single biggest rise in the number of confirmed cases, and today was no different with 40 new cases as of 10am this morning.

The number of cases of community transmission has doubled, from two to four - three in Auckland - including one in Orewa - and one in the Wairarapa.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been talking to the banks and the Reserve Bank about how to save businesses from going under and keep mortgage-holders from defaulting on mortgage payments.

More details of how that will work is expected today.

Yesterday Ardern said that moving to alert level 4 was necessary to stop Covid-19 from killing up to tens of thousands of people.

She asked people to refrain from panic-buying, but supermarkets, liquor stores, and even pet stores have been inundated as people prepare for lockdown.

Confusion still remains however over what alert level 4 will look like, including whether liquor stores and general stores selling food, including The Warehouse, will be open during the four-week period.

All of Government Controller John Ombler said many queries were still being worked through, and he hoped to provide more clarity tomorrow.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website.

This morning the World Health Organisation said the pandemic was "accelerating".

"It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach 100,000 cases, 11 days for second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

With more than 370,000 cases worldwide and the death toll reaching more than 16,000, about 1.7 billion people have now been told to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Four Auckland schools linked to Covid-19 in one day

• Coronavirus: What Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4 mean for you and your family

• Covid-19 coronavirus, alert level 3, lockdown: PM says tens of thousands of lives at stake as New Zealand braces for level 4

• Covid-19 coronavirus: What the lockdown means for you and how it will be enforced

This morning UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict lockdown conditions following public alarm about UK citizens failing to properly keep a safe distance from each other.

Similar lockdowns have been imposed in other parts of Europe including Germany, Italy, Spain and France, while several states across Canada, Australia and the US - where more than 41,000 have tested positive - have also ordered people to stay at home.

Tasmania became the latest Australian state to shut its borders to non-essential travel after six new cases overnight, adding to the total of 1823 confirmed cases in Australia. Seven people have died.

Meanwhile the Olympic Games in Tokyo is the latest sporting event to be postponed, while the Wellington Phoenix returned to self-isolate in New Zealand after the A-League was also put on hold.

Parliaments around the world have been adjourned, and New Zealand's Parliament will also pass a motion tomorrow to adjourn until April 28.