More border restrictions, another plea not to panic buy and a warning that things will get worse before they get better.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to several media outlets this morning about the ongoing Covid-19 situation and what New Zealanders can expect.

Among her comments was the revelation that the Government is now in talks about further border restrictions.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast programme, she confirmed that another announcement about travellers still arriving into the country should be expected soon.

"I'm not done with our borders yet," she said.

On when it comes to the time when the borders will have to be re-opened, she told Newshub's The AM Show: "I'm not going to put all of New Zealand through this pain, without knowing that I can be assured of protecting them in the long run."

Speaking about the 102 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand, she told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that exactly how two people came down with the virus remained unknown.

Therefore, community transmission was confirmed at this stage, she said.

Health officials are expected to give their daily update on the situation early this afternoon.

Each day, the number of confirmed cases has gone up and yesterday saw the announcement of 36 cases. The total number of cases is expected to go up yet again today.

'IT WILL GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER'

Ardern told The AM Show that New Zealand officials and medical staff have been looking at what other countries had been doing, what each country had experienced - and learning from them.

"We have a window of opportunity and we're using it," she said.

"We should see the impact by following the rules. It will get worse before it gets better."

There would be a bit of lag, however, given symptoms for the disease did not show for several days in some cases.

Around 500 beds had been organised in advance - effectively doubling the capacity for intensive care and high dependency case units, she said.

Asked how many ventilators there were, the Prime Minister said there were enough for those beds.

Of the official 102 people infected, five were in hospital, Ardern revealed. But it was understood that none of them were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Anyone worried about keeping up with mortgage payments should rest assured knowing that the Government has been in talks with banks about financial help and giving people a holiday on those payments.

She said Finance Minister Grant Robertson had spoken with banks yesterday.

"No one should lose their homes during this period," Ardern said.

Once again, people were being urged not to panic buy and to know that supermarkets - as well as other food wholesalers and smaller supermarket stores - will remain open over the lockdown period.

They were among the services considered to be "essential" and the public will still be able to access them over the next four weeks.

Despite that, the PM said she understood that it was "human nature" to rush out to be prepared in such circumstances.

'THE IMPORTANCE OF SELF-ISOLATION'

For her own family, Ardern revealed her parents would join them in self-isolation; alongside her partner Clarke Gayford and their young daughter Neve Te Aroha.

She acknowledged that there were two places in New Zealand remained free of any confirmed Covid-19 cases - the West Coast and the East Coast.

However, she said she could not guarantee that infected people who did not know of their condition had been in contact with anyone in those areas.

It was then therefore important for all New Zealanders - no matter where you live - to go into self-isolation.