A mass prison break is underway at a Samoan prison, officials have confirmed.

"We have received the information on the mass prison break," Police Commissioner Fuiaviali'ili Ego Keil told the Samoan Observer.

Officers were en route to Tanumalala Prison "in full force", he said.

More than 400 prisoners are housed at the prison. Fuiavailiili could not yet confirm how many prisoners have escaped.

He advised members of the public to remain alert.

It comes two days after a National State of Emergency was declared in Samoa amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Public transport carrying more than five people is to be temporarily halted and nightclubs, restaurants and cinemas are closed.

Street vendors have been told to not operate and people over 60 years of age have been told to remain at home unless seeking medical attention.

The measures are in effect for at least 14 days.

