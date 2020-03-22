There were no new coronavirus cases announced in Hawke's Bay on Monday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters on Wednesday, there were 36 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in NZ, taking the total number of cases in this country to 102.

None were in the Hawke's Bay region.

Over half of them are directly linked to overseas travel - people who have returned to New Zealand recently.

While most cases are still people who have come from overseas, an increasing number of cases are close contacts of those people, Bloomfield said.

The two cases of suspected community transmission are in Auckland and Wairarapa. The Auckland case is a different one from that discussed on Friday - Friday's case has since been linked to that person's partner.

Healthline's capacity is continuing to increase - the average waiting time yesterday was 30 minutes, Bloomfield said. More staff have been brought on board and other government helplines have also been linked in.

Healthline should only be used to ask about your health. If you have an urgent medical issue, call your GP and get advice there, Bloomfield said.

Hawke's Bay's first coronavirus case was confirmed on Friday.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's medical officer of health, Dr Nick Jones, said the confirmed case was a man in his 30s.

The man has recently returned from overseas and had been in self-isolation since returning to New Zealand on March 17.

He arrived in Napier on Tuesday, March 17. He came on a Munich to Qatar flight (Qatar Airways QR58), Qatar to Auckland on Qatar Airways QR920, and then Auckland to Napier on Air New Zealand flight NZ5021.