A resident at a rest home on the outskirts of Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to family members last night, Atawhai Assisi in Matangi confirmed it had its first case of Covid-19 at its hospital.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Nursing home in lockdown after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

• Restricted access to rest homes in Northland due to Covid-19

• Rest homes in Whanganui taking extra precautions as Covid-19 spreads

• Coronavirus: Auckland rest home resident tested, staff members isolated

The rest home was notified on Friday that a family member who visited the resident from overseas had tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

‌

The resident has been nursed in isolation since Friday and all staff who were in contact with the resident are in self-isolation and will be tested for Covid-19, the letter said.

Coronavirus: Panic-buying means homeless mum can't feed her children. Audio / Newstalk ZB

The rest home was now being advised by the medical officer of health and residents who may have been in contact with the infected resident would be assessed.

The main hospital in the city of Bergamo is struggling to cope with the high influx of coronavirus patients. Bergamo is the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Italy's hardest-hit region, Lombardy. Video / CGTN

"We understand your concern for loved family members at Assisi, please be assured that we are doing all that is possible to isolate the virus while continuing our normal cares for all residents. We will continue to update you with this evolving situation," the letter said.

The Herald has sought comment from Assisi.