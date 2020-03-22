A Kiwi man living in Shanghai has exposed New Zealand's weak coronavirus border security and health checks after arriving back home in New Zealand from China just days before the borders closed.

Andy Boreham decided to fly to New Zealand to visit his father after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to return home before the borders shut.

The Shanghai-based Kiwi videoed his Covid-19 border security experience in a bid to see how well prepared New Zealand was for combating the virus.

But his trip highlighted how New Zealand is "ill-prepared" in its fight against Covid-19.

When he returned to New Zealand from Shanghai, via a connecting flight out of Tokyo, he was greeted with just a Covid-19 pamphlet and one five-second question before walking freely out the airport.

He describes his experience and video as a "damning analysis of New Zealand's preparedness for Covid-19" compared the measures taken back in China.

"Just that one?" Boreham can be heard asking health officials at Auckland International Airport as he was being handed a Covid-19 pamphlet.

"You been unwell at all?" the staff member asked, before Boreham said "no".

The staff member then went on to say "Cool, so that's some information on self-isolation".

Boreham was handed a Covid-19 pamphlet and asked if he was unwell. He says New Zealand authorities didn't care he had come from China. Photo / Andy Boreham

The conversation took just five seconds, before Boreham walked out of the airport.

"They didn't care I had just come from China and I was allowed into my home country," he told the camera.

Boreham then got a connecting flight to Blenheim to visit his father. But a day later, he booked a flight back to Shanghai after hearing China was tightening its border.

"In New Zealand people are still not wearing masks or other protection in public, including the crew on my 11-hour [Air NZ] flight. Those crew members will head back to New Zealand where they are not required to enter quarantine."

Andy Boreham was told by Chinese health officials he must quarantine for two weeks despite testing negative for Covid-19. Photo / Andy Boreham

CHINA'S STRICT COVID-19 MEASURES REVEALED

"I got on my to Shanghai and it was a completely diff picture. The crew wore full protection and every single person on the flight had at least a mask on."

When Boreham returned to Shanghai after a connecting flight from Japan, he was quizzed multiple times about his health, travel patterns, had his temperature taken several times and was told he must quarantine.

Shanghai's security all had protective clothes on, and Boreham was told Japan is a very infected area and everyone coming from Japan must go into quarantine.

From the airport, Boreham was taken on a bus with 12 others to a testing station in his district where he slept on the bus outside the clinic until it was his turn to be tested.

His bus was then escorted by police before he returned to his house where he would undergo strict quarantine.

The next morning he was visited by four Shanghai health officials wearing full protective clothing.

Health officials visited Boreham at his home in Shanghai, placing a device on his door that alerts them every time he opens it. Photo / Andy Boreham

"They explained the rules to me and told me about my daily temperature checks and so on.

"They also put a magnetic device on my door which will alert them whenever I open it."

Boreham explained when he needs supplies he has to contact authorities, who will leave a box outside his door, and he is only allowed to open the door when given permission.

He tested negative for Covid-19, but still must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Boreham's experience has left him fearful for New Zealand and says the country is ill-prepared to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

"I've been left in awe at China's efforts to contain Covid-19.

"My home country New Zealand, on the other hand, is woefully unprepared and I suspect things there will very soon spiral out of control."