Another Auckland school has closed after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The case at Marist College, a Catholic girls' high school in Mt Albert, has been confirmed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Parents were texted today to tell them the school would be closed for 72 hours from Monday for thorough cleaning and while contact tracing was carried out.

A letter from the Ministry of Education said it was anticipated the school would reopen on Thursday.

The person and their whole household was now in self-isolation, the letter said.

"They are being supported at home and will only return to school after they have completed their isolation period and are well."

ARPHS is tracing and contacting close contacts of the person. Close contacts will also need to stay home for 14 days and watch for symptoms.

People who have been close to close contacts are not themselves at risk, the letter said.

Parents were also asked not to post any identifying information about the person on socila media as that could lead to bullying or online abuse.

The neighbouring Marist Primary School has also closed, effective immediately. The Catholic school told parents the board had decided to close because of familial links between the two schools and interactions between staff and students.

It would be closed for a minimum of 72 hours - but the school said it was not clear how wide ranging contact tracing would be.

A skeleton staff would stay at the primary school for parents who could not make arrangements straight away or for children of essential workers like health, emergency and supermarket workers.

It comes after the parent of a Mt Roskill Grammar School student was found to have the virus. The man returned from Europe on March 12 and attended the school's Tongan Fiafia event that evening, before later testing positive for Covid-19.

MRGS and neighbouring schools have been informed and contact tracing is underway.