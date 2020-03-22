A Kiwi has told of being dramatically pulled off an airplane by Argentinian doctors in full protective gear before making a mad dash to catch Air NZ's last flight out of the country.

Along the way, Fernando Rodrigues ran a gauntlet of dirty hospitals, hotels unwilling to offer him a place to stay and a fear of being diagnosed with coronavirus abroad.

He had earlier been on a three-week trip to visit friends and family in Curitiba in his native Brazil where he picked up a cough but did not have a fever.

Using a mask and careful hygiene, he said he decided to catch his scheduled flight home to New Zealand.

Health authorities in Buenos Aires talk before pulling Kiwi Fernando Rodrigues off his flight. Photo / Supplied

But in Buenos Aires he reported his cough to authorities and was taken off the plane and into a four-day battle to get out of the country that at one point had him fearing he could be stuck until at least June.

"Or that I might have to swim back to New Zealand," he told the Herald.

Kiwi Fernando Rodrigues donned a mask and gloves to stop the spread of his cough but was pulled from a flight at Buenos Aires over fears he had coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

While admitting being a "bit naive" in continuing his holiday as the global coronavirus pandemic heated up, Rodrigues said his tale showed how much the world turned upside down in one week.

During his time in Brazil, he had seen news reports about the escalating pandemic, but little sign of daily life being affected.

However, when his Air NZ flight touched down on a layover in Buenos Aires and airline staff handed out special forms for passengers to fill in, he reported his cough and headache.

As authorities checked his form, one nearby passenger called out, telling them to make sure he answered truthfully because she had seen him coughing.

Soon doctors in full protective gear entered the plane, checked his temperature - which was normal - and questioned him.

They then pushed the plane from the gate to the back of the airport where an ambulance grabbed Rodrigues and took him to a hospital in the nearby suburbs.

Fernando Rodrigues on holiday in Brazil at Iguazu Falls. Photo / Supplied

"I've seen bad health systems," Rodrigues said.

"But this hospital, honestly, was terrible - it was disgusting."

It was very dirty with a dog wandering the aisles and staff seemed confused about what to do next as Argentina had just closed its borders to Brazil.

He asked if he could leave and use his health insurance to go to a better hospital, but they refused.

They kept him overnight, before taking a blood test and X-ray - as staff even appeared confused at one stage about how to operate a piece of medical equipment, Rodrigues said.

He also said he would later go on to have two coronavirus tests in which a sample was taken from his throat or nose, but this hospital did not do that.

Instead, they gave him a small piece of paper saying he didn't have coronavirus and was free to go.

He immediately went to the airport, but was told Air NZ's staff would need to approve the paperwork and that he might be able to get on a flight in four day's time on Friday.

"To be honest, I work for a big company and I know when paperwork looks real and when it looks dodgy - that hospital paper looked dodgy to me," Rodrigues said.

In the meantime, he had trouble finding a place to sleep as up to eight hotels refused to let him in after finding he had been to Brazil.

"I started to think I'm screwed now, I will be sleeping on the streets."

Eventually, he paid online for an expensive hotel, where staff took his New Zealand passport without asking whether he'd come from Brazil.

Relief. Fernando Rodrigues closes in on New Zealand after a battle to catch the last Air NZ flight out of Argentina. Photo / Supplied

Next he booked in for a coronavirus test done at the city's best hospital, paying extra to get the result back fast.

But about the same time, his partner in New Zealand told him Air NZ had announced its last flight through Argentina would be leaving that night with no future flights planned until at least June.

Hitting the phone lines, Rodrigues was told the flight was full and there was no room for him.

Still - once his coronavirus test came back negative - he rushed to the airport with just his carry-on luggage.

A nice airport worker lobbied for him to get a seat, but eventually told him it was full and his only chance was if a seat became vacant.

Not long before the flight was set to board, the worker told him a seat had become free.

A wave of relief swept Rodrigues, although he still later had a woman freak out next to him on the flight when he coughed.

Fernando Rodrigues on board the flight that he was pulled from in Buenos Aires. Photo / Supplied

Back in New Zealand he reported his cough and was taken straight through to the doctors but again had no fever.

He's now in self-isolation awaiting the result from his latest coronavirus test and so thankful to be home.

"I don't know if it was because I was in a travelling mood or a bit naive, but I hadn't realised the gravity of the situation, how delicate it was becoming by the day," he said.

