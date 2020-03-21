Auckland University of Technology has announced it will suspend teaching across campuses next week.

As of Sunday 22 March, all AUT teaching and assessments will be suspended for one week however the campuses and facilities will remain open.

The university says during this week preparations for alternative teaching will be made which is part of the ongoing preparation should the Government ask for universities to close.

This comes after AUT law students and some of their lecturers were upset at the university's decision to continue with lectures in the face of an Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier in the week Massey University announced they would be limiting face-to-face teaching due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Classes were moved online where possible in an effort to reduce the number of people on campus.

Yesterday the University of Auckland suspended all teaching and assessments for the coming week.