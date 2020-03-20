US space entrepreneur Elon Musk's lights appear to have made another visit to the skies over New Zealand tonight.

Readers sent photos and videos of a string of lights, which look similar to those also seen in the sky last month - and later confirmed to be the Tesla chief executive's SpaceX satellites.

Based on images sent tonight, it appears more satellites have been seen by skyward-gazing Kiwis.

"Wow!!!! Just seen this shoot across the sky! What is this?!," one person messaged to the Herald.

Another wrote of not being sure what they were seeing in the sky, except that it "seems to be stars travelling through the sky".

"It's quite fascinating."

SpaceX satellites were also seen over New Zealand last month. Photo / File

The American company's satellites triggered a flurry of excitement on local social media when they were first seen over New Zealand skies in February.

People reported seeing an "extremely odd" string of 30 to 40 lights crossing the night sky in a straight line from east to west, with some speculating they were UFOs.

While it initially terrified many residents, the string turned out to be a launch of 60 satellites by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

Other strings of SpaceX satellites were seen later in the month.

And there will be more. SpaceX had by February 1 launched 240 satellites but had plans for an initial constellation of 12,000, and reportedly eventually wanted 42,000 orbiting the earth.

Grant Christie, of the Stardome Observatory, said last month the number and brightness of satellites launched by companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb was becoming a problem for some astronomers.

Astronomers and dark sky campaigners have said the satellites will ruin the night sky forever.

The strange lights were spotted over New Zealand this evening. Photo / Supplied

Just over 9000 stars are visible in the entire night sky - meaning they would be far outnumbered by SpaceX's satellites.

The satellites reflect sunlight, making them brighter than most stars, while their rapid movement through the sky creates trails that interfere with astronomers' work.

Otago Museum director Ian Griffin - a renowned aurora spotter and dark-sky enthusiast - made his feelings known on Twitter last month, tweeting that there was a "night sky emergency".

In 2018 Griffin was also scathing of the decision by New Zealand's Rocket Lab to launch a giant glittering "disco ball" into space, saying the company had "vandalised the night".