Victoria University of Wellington is offering free study for new students affected by Covid-19.

Scholarships covering 100 per cent of tuition fees are being offered for the beginning of this year's second trimester, which starts on Monday July 6.

Vice-chancellor professor Grant Guilford said the scholarships were for people whose work and life had been disrupted by the pandemic.

"We are wishing to support people who have lost their job, been forced home from overseas or find themselves in changed circumstances, such as needing to care for dependents at home.



"At times of crisis, universities have an important role to play as inclusive institutions where learning flourishes and new beginnings are possible.

"This offer is one of the things we can do to support our communities and get behind the people of Wellington and New Zealand in a time of need," he said.

The offer is open to domestic students of any age who met the university's academic entry requirements.

The offer is not available to current students who are impacted by Covid-19, but the university said they could apply for hardship support.

Earlier today the University of Auckland announced it would suspend teaching across its campuses next week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In-class tests scheduled for next week will be postponed and replaced with off-campus assessment exercises.

The university's intention was to be in full digital teaching and learning mode from the following week - March 30 - onwards.

Semester one would be extended by one week to account for the break, meaning the timing for semester two might also shift.

University of Auckland vice-chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater was confident working remotely was positive.

"We are also very aware of the challenges to the continued delivery of our research commitments, which will also need some careful consideration," Freshwater said.

"Suspending teaching activities for next week provides an opportunity for our staff to focus fully on these areas of core business and to adapt and adopt through creative problem solving and collaborative working."