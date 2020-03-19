Cancer patients are being told to avoid crowds and opt for online shopping during the Covid-19 health crisis.

Cancer Society's medical director, Dr Chris Jackson, said Covid-19 is adding stress and worry to an already difficult situation, but wanted to assure those with cancer the organisation is available to help them in any way it can.

As well as supporting cancer patients with accommodation, transport and one-on–one support through their 0800 cancer line, the Cancer Society has produced some key information, which it released today.

This is available on an information sheet being circulated with Cancer Society patient and staff networks available on its website, www.cancernz.org.nz.

Dr Jackson strongly urges those with cancer, including those receiving chemotherapy, to continue their treatment.



"Individuals should talk to their treatment team about their specific risks at their next appointment," says Dr Jackson.

The Cancer Society has issued the following advice

• You can still go out but avoid crowds, public transport and think about online shopping.

• Get an influenza vaccine as soon as possible. These are free for over 65-year-olds and most people with cancer.

• Your treatment team may make your next visit a telephone or video call. This is a safety step in your care.