A woman has been rescued from a large fire near central Auckland early this morning and taken to hospital.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a building on New North Rd, in Eden Terrace, opposite the MediaWorks building.

A witness at the scene said he heard some yelling from a brick block of two-storey Victorian shops.

"When I turned around there were three or four members of the public and a police officer carrying a lady out of a door in close proximity to the fire.

"Ambulance officers rushed to her aid. She was put in the back of the ambulance, which left the scene to take the woman to hospital. She appeared to be unconscious but I can't confirm that," he said.

The witness said the police officer and members of the public were "bloody heroes".

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the scene just after 4.30am and found the building "well-involved".

By 5.30am, several fire trucks could be seen and a cordon had been put up.

A total of 11 fire trucks are working to contain the blaze.

ROAD CLOSED - NEW NORTH RD, EDEN TERRACE - 6:10AM

Due to a fire emergency services have closed a section of New North Rd, between Mt Eden Rd and Charlotte St, this morning. Please allow extra time for diversions or avoid this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/V5XPl2bQsE — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 19, 2020

The spokesman said everyone was accounted for and there was no danger to any other buildings nearby.

A crane has also been brought in to help firefighters control the blaze.

The area is filled with smoke.

Northern fire and communications were unable to provide more details.