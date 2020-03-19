The woman who became Samoa's first suspected case of coronavirus has been named as Togitasi Faimasasa, from the village of Letogo.

The 21-year-old had recently flown to Samoa from Auckland to celebrate her 21st birthday in the Pacific Island nation, the Samoan Observer reported.

Family members and friends confirmed to the publication Faimasasa's birthday was held at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel last Saturday.

Faimasasa was being isolated at the Moto'otua Hospital and being cared for by her mother but was only experiencing flu-like symptoms and a fever.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a Fijian Government official announced the small island country had its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said on Twitter there was one case in Lautoka, the Fiji Sun reported.

"There is a single confirmed case of Covid-19 in Lautoka that was imported from a patient who had recently travelled abroad," Waqainabete said.

"He was immediately isolated, where he remains under careful medical supervision."

Meanwhile, for the first time in New Zealand history, the country's borders would be closed for everyone but Kiwi citizens and residents.

Unlike previous border restrictions, the new rules will also apply to would-be travellers from the Pacific Islands.

The closing of the border would come into effect at 11.59pm tonight, Thursday, in an attempt to "protect New Zealand", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Protecting New Zealanders from Covid-19 is our No 1 priority."

It follows an earlier announcement today from the Ministry of Health confirming there were eight new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There were now 28 cases of the virus in New Zealand. The total number of Covid-19 cases around the world had surpassed 200,000.

In recent days, Ardern said it had become increasingly clear the spread of the virus meant the Government needed to take stronger border measures.

Any returning New Zealanders will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

On Saturday, Ardern announced that every person from every country, excluding the Pacific Islands, would have to self-isolate for 14 days when coming to New Zealand.

But she made clear tonight that further steps needed to be taken.

"The rapidly worsening global health situation means that the threat to people's health in New Zealand has risen."