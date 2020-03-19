Lotto players will have to play the waiting game as technical issues cause trouble for its website.

A Lotto spokeswoman said the problem was spotted around 7am on Thursday morning.

"We had a small technical glitch this morning and customers were unable to buy Lotto and Powerball tickets," she said.

"We had everything back online by 11.30am, but players won't be able to check their results until tomorrow."

Advertisement

Punters will have to wait to see if they've struck gold online, but can still check results manually if they simply can't wait.

Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi were still up for grabs during the Lotto lockout.

It wasn't yet clear what had caused the glitch, the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

• Lotto Powerball $50 million: Lucky dip or choose-your own? These are the luckiest numbers

• Lotto Powerball $50 million jackpot: The day Lotto First Division was split between 40 winners

• Lotto Powerball $50 million: What you need to know about the must-be-won draw

• $44m Lotto winners' advice: 'Don't have a heart attack'

Lotto fever is still running high after two Aucklands won a staggering $25.11 million each earlier this month.

The newfound multi-millionaires split the biggest prize in Lotto history since it debuted in New Zealand on August 1, 1987.

Lotto Powerball jackpotted to the mouth-watering $50m after it wasn't struck on "Big Wednesday" – when the kitty had reached $42m. The $50m figure is the cap limit that Powerball is allowed to reach in New Zealand.

A staggering 2000 tickets were being sold a minute in the hours leading up to the 8pm draw.