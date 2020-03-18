The Ministry of Health (MOH) travel information about the Invercargill man who was confirmed to be the first Covid-19 case in the city is wrong according to his company's management.

Findex executive managing partner Phil Mulvey yesterday confirmed the man returned from the Gold Coast on March 10, not March 5 as is shown on the Ministry of Health website.

He confirmed the man was in the Gold Coast on a business trip.

‌

The MOH website states the following:

Advertisement

Arrived on Thursday 5 March from the Gold Coast - flight numbers to come.

The Southern District Health Board has also reported his movements around Invercargill March 12 to March 17.

Flight details of the man were still unavailable.