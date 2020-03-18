Two interviews are on the podcast this week.

Rosemary Gibson, author of CHINA RX, talks about the ignorance of the West in its dealings with China.

China has overwhelmed the West on multiple fronts, but specifically in the field of pharmaceuticals.

China could literally shut most of the world's hospitals by pulling supply.

The author says the media has failed in its responsibility.

I speak with Ehud Yaari, senior Israeli commentator and journalist, on the Middle East and matters local.

Feedback with Carolyn and further commentary you're unlikely to hear elsewhere.



