The Avantidrome at Cambridge has been closed until further notice after a person displaying symptoms was at the centre.

The centre posted on its Facebook page that the person was not only displaying symptoms but had possible exposure to Covid-19.

"That person had recently returned from overseas and is being tested for Covid-19. The results are not yet known," they wrote.

"The Home of Cycling Charitable Trust that operates the Avantidrome has taken the precautionary measure to close to support the wellbeing of our wider community. Staff of the Trust and all tenants will work from home and a deep clean will be undertaken of the facility."

The person was tested this morning and the results are expected back between 24 hours and five days.

A Hamilton City Council worker is also being tested for Covid-19.

The staffer is in self-isolation while being tested. A council spokesman wouldn't comment on the case, citing privacy, but the Herald understands the man had been overseas and returned to work last week before showing flu-like symptoms.

The council, which employs more than 1000 staff across its 27 business units, this afternoon confirmed the person's test result was not back yet.

The tests were discovered after the Ministry of Health this afternoon confirmed there were eight new Covid-19 cases, including two in the Waikato.

There are other new cases in Invercargill and Dunedin, and four in Auckland.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield understood all eight new cases were Kiwis returning from overseas.

All those he had details on had been in self-isolation.

They were aware of the symptoms and did the right thing and became symptomatic, he said.

All eight, as well as a Logan Park student from Dunedin who tested positive, had their infections detected yesterday - 620 tests were processed yesterday.

Asked if the increase in cases proved NZ should have been testing more people, Bloomfield said instead it was the case that more people coming from overseas were coming from Covid-19 hotspots.

Some had come from Europe, some from Australia and some from the United States.