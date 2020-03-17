A tour guide critically injured in the Whakaari/White Island eruption has finally been released from hospital.

Kelsey Waghorn suffered full-thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body when the volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty coastline erupted on December 9.

Tragically, 21 people – including two fellow tour guides and 19 tourists – lost their lives.

In a post uploaded to a Givealittle page set up to support her and her family, Waghorn has revealed she is now out of hospital and back home.

"Words can't describe how good it is to be home - my own bed (that doesn't inflate and deflate randomly), the fresh air, the view from the lounge and, of course, our two dogs," she wrote.

"My days are still full of physio, hand therapy, OTs and district nurse visits, but I am home.

"Thank you once again for your continued support, love, advice and donations. They really mean the world to me."

Waghorn spent 49 days in Hutt Hospital, including 10 in its intensive care unit.

Given the severity of her injuries, for five days she had been placed in an induced coma.

"During those 10 days, no one could tell my family whether I was going to make it or not," Waghorn wrote.

"Thankfully, my little beaten up vessel pulled through, and I made it up to the burns/plastics ward, where I spent another 39 days."

Kelsey Waghorn pictured with fellow White Island Tours guide Hayden Marshall-Inman who tragically died in the volcanic eruption. Photo / Supplied

She was later transferred to Waikato Hospital, where she remained as an inpatient for 16 days.

She said that period would have been shorter "had I not fallen over on my very first weekend leave, which landed me back in Whakatāne A&E.

"Not exactly the way I'd planned on going back to see and thank the team there. Needless to say, my doctor back in Waikato was more than apprehensive about letting me have the following weekend at home.

"But, we convinced her I'd learnt my lesson, and I was granted the next two weekends home."

Waghorn was then discharged on February 13.

But four days later she was again rushed to hospital.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island shortly after the eruption December 9. Photo / White Island Flights

"True to form, my body had other ideas," she revealed.

"Before my first dressing change at home on the Monday following my release, I passed out in the shower. Twice. In doing so, I skinned my shin and traumatised my family for life (again ...).

"Cue the ambulance, IV line and a whole lot of blood pressure checks.

"Thankfully, other than a collapsed jugular vein and some oozy fingers, I haven't had any other surprises."

Tour guide Jake Milbank, who suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body in the Whakaari / White Island eruption, is now enjoying temporary leave from hospital. Photo / Supplied

Last week Jake Milbank – a fellow White Island Tours guide who suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body – revealed he was now enjoying temporary leave from hospital.

On February 11 he wrote that the "last 94 days have been the most challenging days of my life but each and every one of them I have been getting stronger and stronger".

He underwent 23 surgeries since almost losing his life in the eruption.

"I am now fully grafted, which means my physio regime has been getting more and more intense as my skin grafts heal," Milbank wrote.

"From walking on the treadmill to pumping iron (a 1kg weight in each hand) we are seeing improvements every day. I am finally beginning to gain weight and have put on 3kgs in the last three weeks.

"I am looking forward to spending more time out of the hospital and eventually being home with my friends and family but at this stage we are not quite sure when that might be, meaning that for now my main focus is getting in the gym with my rehab team.

"I am looking forward to sharing some more good news regarding my recovery with you all in the future!"