Pandemics exempt

I have just had to cancel an intended holiday due to travel restrictions imposed by the country I intended to visit.
I had paid for the holiday together with travel insurance that included

Political responses

Berm view

Tree protection

School closure

Up sides

Social distancing

Stay home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Isolated elderly

Border contact

Related articles:

Blow me down

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.