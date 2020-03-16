Dunedin's infamous Hyde St Party has been cancelled for this year amidst coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, OUSA said it had made the decision to cancel this year's event due to a directive announced by the Ministry of Health about mass gatherings.

''Whilst we understand your disappointment due to this cancellation, we ask that you respect the need for this decision.

''Please ensure that you are looking after yourselves and those around you, and being responsible in your actions which ultimately effects the wider community. Stay home if you are sick, and remember to wash your hands.''

Thousands of students pack into the north Dunedin street each year for the event.

This year's party was scheduled to take place on April 4.