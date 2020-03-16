What was a trip of a lifetime has turned into somewhat of a nightmare for a group of young Kiwis now stuck in a country that has banned flights out because of the coronavirus situation.

Cameron Vannisselroy, 28, and his partner Charlotte Riceman, 27, touched down in Morocco nine days ago excited for an adventure as part of a tour group with a total of 14 people.

They were also joined with Riceman's sisters, Katherine and Sarah, and friend Rachel Baxter.

They were having the time of their lives, he said, until someone in the group started showing flu-like symptoms and was admitted to hospital.

"We all got taken to hospital to be quarantined as a result," Vannisselroy said.

A test was carried out to see if the woman had contracted Covid-19. However, the sample had to be taken away for testing nine hours away.

By then, the group had started hearing about flights being cancelled and by the weekend, the Moroccan Government had banned flights out.

"The test came back negative. She didn't have coronavirus," Vannisselroy said.

They were too late and too far away to try to get to the airport, he said.

"They've progressively shut down flights in and out of the country. It's now basically every country that they've stopped flights to - and everything is booked up anyway."

All five members of their group hold New Zealand passports and as well as Kiwi citizenship, also hold Australian, American, British and Dutch dual citizenships.

The group had spent the last two days trying to find a way out and were now calling on New Zealand authorities to send a chartered emergency flight to get they and other Kiwis stuck in Morocco back home.

"We've called the (New Zealand) embassy in Spain, who said: 'We are very sympathetic, but there's nothing we can do'."

Family members back in New Zealand had also reportedly been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for help, but had also been told the same thing, Vannisselroy said.

'WE JUST WANT TO GET OUT'

They had been advised to get in touch with their airline - or any other airline - about what their options might be.

"We just want to get out of Morocco. It doesn't matter which country we go to - we just want to get out," he said.

The group of friends are now doing their best to stay safe and keeping positive at a hotel in the city of Marrakesh.

They plan to head to the airport tomorrow to simply wait there in case any changes to the rule happen - and they can then immediately try to book a flight out.

"I think we're all a little bit on edge, but everyone's trying to keep their spirits up.

"On the money side of things, we'll probably be okay for another month. But after that, it might be a case of calling mum and dad."

It is not yet known whether there are any plans to send emergency flights to countries including Morocco that had put on flight restrictions - and where Kiwis were now effectively stuck.

The Herald has put in a request for comment from MFAT.