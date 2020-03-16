A senior gang member has been sentenced to preventive detention for stabbing notorious double-killer Graeme Burton more than 40 times.

Siuaki Lisiate attacked Burton at New Zealand's only maximum-security prison on May 11, 2018.

Burton was left in a life-threatening condition and now suffers from severely diminished vision.

Lisiate was sentenced in the High Court at Auckland today by Justice Geoffrey Venning.

Justice Venning said the attack was clearly planned, involving two other prisoners.

Te Ariki Poulgrain deliberately positioned himself to force Burton closer to Tama Tapine, who launched the attack with a right-hook punch.

Burton fell to the ground and Tapine struck him at least twice more.

Lisiate used two shanks to repeatedly stab Burton about the head and face.

Today in court, Crown prosecutor David Wiseman sought a sentence of preventive detention.

"Obviously, this offending is extreme and is the latest iteration in a course of dealings on Mr Lisiate's part."

This offending occurred while Lisiate was serving time for murder, he said.

Wiseman questioned Lisiate's ability for rehabilitation.

"Mr Lisiate is, at this point, incapable of putting those good intentions into practice."

Lisiate's lawyer Ron Mansfield said some units in the prison in reality, because of those who occupy them, were safer than others.

This was a particularly unsafe environment because of the individuals there, he said.

"What has occurred here is a reflection, in my submission, of that.

"Whilst it does Mr Lisiate no favours, this form of assault with items such as this should not be able to occur."

Lisiate had received information that Burton was about to strike against him, he said.

"Mr Lisiate chose to strike first and in a serious way."

Sadly, Lisiate has been institutionalised, he said.

Paremoremo Prison in Albany, New Zealand's only maximum-security facility. Photo / Doug Sherring

Mansfield said was appropriate to acknowledge his complex rehabilitation needs.

Justice Venning said unfortunately the personal circumstances this defendant faced were all too common, as he came from a broken home and failed to complete schooling.

Lisiate already had 25 convictions, most committed while on bail or in prison, the judge said.

"You expressed little remorse for the offending [against Burton]," Justice Venning said.

"If you genuinely felt under threat you should have told the authorities."

Justice Venning further said the causes of his offending were deep-seated and he had no insight into his offending.

"The risk you pose to the community cannot be met by a finite term even bearing in mind the possibility of an extended supervision order on your release."

Previously in the High Court at Auckland, Poulgrain was sentenced to three years and nine months' imprisonment for his part in the attack.

Tapine was sentenced to a year and three months' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Burton is serving a life sentence for the murder of Karl Kuchenbecker.

In 2007, Burton gunned down the father-of-two, shot two other men and wounded a handful of others in Wainuiomata and Wellington - the tragic climax to six months of drug-fuelled offending.

Graeme Burton pictured during his 2007 sentencing for the murder of Karl Kuchenbecker. Photo / File

At the time, Burton was on parole, having served time for the murder of Paul Anderson in 1992.

Fuelled by a cocktail of illicit drugs and alcohol, Burton had killed Anderson after being denied entry to a Wellington nightclub.