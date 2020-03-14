By RNZ

An 18-year-old French man has been reported missing in Auckland.

Eloi Jean Rolland has been missing since Friday, 6 March, when he left his address in Birkenhead.

Police said his whereabouts is currently unknown and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Advertisement

Eloi Jean Rolland was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers. Photo / NZ Police

They said on Saturday, 7 March, he caught a bus into the city at 6.30am, then caught a train from Britomart to Fruitvale Road railway station in New Lynn.

He may have been making his way to Piha, police said.

Rolland has been described as being 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, and speaks limited English.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Waitematā Police on 09 488 9764, anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or phone 105, quoting file number 200310/898

-RNZ